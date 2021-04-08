DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19801710 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 97903 EQS News ID: 1182445 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2021 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)