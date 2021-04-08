DJ Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.7199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49165 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 97900 EQS News ID: 1182442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

