The renewable energy unit of the Total group expects to energize two solar parks next year.From pv magazine France French energy giant Total, via its Qair renewables development business-formerly Qadran International-has started construction on two solar plants with a combined capacity of 30 MW in Chad. Qair had secured the 20-year PPAs for the two projects from the country's utility, Société Nationale d'Électricité (SNE), in September. The company plans to invest around €30 million in the two projects, which are planned to be grid-connected in 2022. The plants will be deployed at two sites, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...