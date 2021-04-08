Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company") a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce the launch of a complete line of hair care and body care products from Jusu Wellness Inc. ("Jusu"). The line includes two shampoos, two conditioners, and three body washes. Jusu products are made with natural, non-toxic, sulphate-free ingredients. Jusu has also launched two new hair care gift sets which include shampoo, conditioner, hair putty and hair treatment. Products are available for purchase Worldwide from getjusu.com.





Better Plant's Jusu Launches Twelve Natural Hair and Body Care Products

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/79787_677504c724facb2b_001full.jpg

"There is a growing awareness and increasing demand for natural hair care products," said Penny White, President and CEO of Better Plant. "Jusu Hair products have ingredients like oat protein and Vitamin B5 to nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth."

Jusu skincare products are developed by Green Cosmetic Formulator, Chartered Herbalist and Certified Natural Perfumer, Karen Van Dyck. Her focus with Jusu products is to use food-grade, non-toxic ingredients that cleanse, nourish, hydrate, and protect the body with the power of nature. The hair products are formulated without surfactants and silicone which can help restore hair's natural oil balance and does not have a negative impact on the environment during the manufacturing process. These twelve new products will finalize Jusu Wellness's product launches for 2021. The Company's research and development efforts will focus on optimizing the quality of existing Jusu products based on first-hand consumer feedback and market research.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global natural hair care product market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rising awareness related to the benefits of natural hair care products is one of the key factors fueling market growth.



About Jusu

Jusu Wellness Inc. and Jusu Bars Corp. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Better Plant and they own and operate Jusu, a full spectrum wellness brand with a mission to enlighten consumers to the protective and effective properties of plant-based products. Jusu is committed to making pure, organic, plant-based products for consumption, home, and personal care. This includes one JUSU Bar location, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, as well as an extensive direct-to-consumer product offering including cold-pressed juices, skin care and body products, and a home cleaning line. Jusu is fully dedicated to offering consumers healthier alternatives to currently available chemical-based products.

To purchase Jusu Wellness products visit getjusu.com or follow @jusu on Instagram.

To purchase Jusu juices visit jusubar.com, or follow @jusubars, @jusubarvictoria, or @jusubarcalgary on Instagram.

Use the code MAINSQUEEZE for 10% off all juice orders from jusubar.com from now until April 30th.



About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care, body care and baby care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind, which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind, which trades separately as a public company under the tickers (CSE: NEON) and (OTCQB: NMDBF).

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.



Penny White, President & CEO

penny@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677



Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677



Sales Inquiries:

Amber Allen, Head of Sales

amber@betterplantsciences.com

604-808-8118

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79787