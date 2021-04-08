Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXN6 ISIN: ES0105287009 Ticker-Symbol: 1QK 
Frankfurt
08.04.21
09:16 Uhr
22,650 Euro
+0,550
+2,49 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEDAS HOMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEDAS HOMES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,55022,85012:51
22,60022,80012:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEDAS HOMES
AEDAS HOMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEDAS HOMES SA22,650+2,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.