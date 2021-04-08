** NO ACCESS SPAIN **

AEDAS Homes has met its delivery target for the fiscal year that ended on 31 March. With the delivery of 1,963 homes, the company has achieved its Business Plan and cemented its benchmark status in terms of deliveries in the Spanish residential sector.

The company is reporting its best numbers ever and has demonstrated once again its capacity for management and sustainable growth.

The nearly 2,000 homes that the company delivered in 2020-21 are located in Spain's most dynamic residential markets and stand out for their modern, high-quality design and sustainability credentials.

Part of this current success comes thanks to the company's decision in 2018 to become the first homebuilder in Spain to promote large-scale offsite construction. Three years later, the company is leading the sector in the use of the Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), with 24 projects and 1,500 homes precision-built partially or fully in factories.

Furthermore, in 2019 it was also the first company to sign an agreement to develop turnkey Build to Rent projects in Spain. Today it has 9 BTR projects with a total of over 1,100 units and has already delivered its first turnkey development.

"Achieving this delivery target is excellent news for both AEDAS Homes and the real estate sector as a whole, which is proving itself to be a driving force in Spain's economy at such a difficult time due to the health crisis", commented David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes.

Mr. Martinez emphasized that AEDAS Homes met its delivery target with solvency and during a particularly complex, exceptional context brought on by the pandemic that paralyzed the country for several months and also despite the biggest snowstorm in memory in Spain, which brought Madrid and other cities to a standstill for several days in early 2021.

The developer has a fully permitted landbank to build more than 15,500 homes located in Spain's key economic centres and most dynamic residential markets: Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, the Balearic Islands, Costa del Sol, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, etc.

