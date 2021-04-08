ArcelorMittal and Infosys Announce Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation

Infosys to deliver next-generation application and business process management services to ArcelorMittal

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long-term collaboration with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company. ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Through this engagement, Infosys will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimize, stabilize, and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape. Infosys will also establish a robust, state-of-the-art Business Process Management (BPM) service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Center of Excellence (BCoE) shared services center. The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector. We are pleased to partner with ArcelorMittal and help them stay one step ahead of disruption. Leveraging our global delivery model, right shoring, and robust BPM offerings, we are committed to driving efficiency, bolstering operational excellence, and establishing future-ready services in line with ArcelorMittal's growth strategies. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with the group and are excited to help them navigate the next."

Commenting on the partnership,Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, said, "We are delighted to partner with Infosys on our digital transformation journey. Infosys not only shares our vision and values but also brings agility, delivery excellence, and willingness to walk the extra mile to ensure mutual success. We are confident that this collaboration will mean our employees and associates are equipped with powerful new tools that enhance our competitiveness and fuel our innovation."

