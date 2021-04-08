

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined at the softer pace in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales decreased 14.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 16.8 percent fall in January.



Sales of information, communication, technology declined 31.9 percent yearly in February. Sales of culture and recreation goods, and other household equipment decreased by 31.0 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively.



Sales of stalls and market declined 30.3 percent and those of other goods fell by 26.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.6 percent in February.



