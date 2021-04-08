SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the leading sports commerce and tech platform, today announced the strengthening of its executive leadership team with five new appointments. These moves further position SSU to accelerate the Company's growth strategy and international expansion.

Stephan Zoll, CEO of SIGNA Sports United, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome such exceptional talent to the SIGNA Sports United team. Each of our new executives brings decades of experience and unique perspectives that will help drive the company's vision for unmatched customer and client service."

The new team members and appointments include:

Alex Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Dr. Simone Kreyer, Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Dorit Schindler, Chief People Officer

Chief People Officer Sascha Beyer, Chairman President Tennis-Point, NAM

Chairman President Tennis-Point, NAM Bernhard Kloth, MD Tennis-Point, Europe

Alex Johnstone brings a wealth of capital markets, corporate finance and M&A experience to SSU having served as a member of Citi's TMT investment banking group for over 10 years. Alex relocated back to the UK in 2020 having spent the majority of his career in New York. As CFO, he will be responsible for all aspects of group financial reporting, capital markets, treasury and investor relations.

Dr. Simone Kreyer brings substantial management experience in ecommerce and large-scale project management from her time at McKinsey Company. Most recently she headed up Amazon's Retail Hardlines Operations and Initiatives in Germany, driving top and bottom line programs across the EU. As Chief of Staff, Simone will be responsible for the strategic direction and coordination of the Company's platform businesses.

Dorit Schindler most recently served as Director of People Organization at Zalando, the multi-national fashion and lifestyle ecommerce company. She brings extensive experience in all human resources matters across strategy, organisational change, communication, and talent identification and development, to SSU. As Chief People Officer, Dorit will oversee human resources on a group-wide basis.

After five years as MD at Tennis-Point based in Europe, Sascha Beyer will relocate with his family to the U.S. this summer as he takes on his new role as Chairman President Tennis-Point, NAM. Sascha will oversee Tennis-Point's organic and inorganic initiatives in the region and lead collaboration with the broader tennis industry, associations and community to help drive development of racket sports across the country.

Bernhard Kloth joins the SSU team from AlixPartners and brings significant international experience in general management, finance and logistics. As MD Tennis-Point, Europe, Kloth will co-lead the business across Europe alongside founder Christian Miele, with a focus on building upon SSU's leadership position as the #1 tennis online platform across the region, and accelerating new initiatives.

These leadership appointments will support SSU's next phase of growth. The Company intends to invest to further scale its platform business which today connects 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15 million digital sports community members. After entering the Japanese market in partnership with AEON and the U.S. market through Tennis-Point's acquisition of Midwest Sports, SSU will continue to evaluate attractive entry points into new geographies across its verticals.

SIGNA Sports United, based in Berlin, Germany, is Europe's leading, fast-growing and profitable sports commerce and tech platform in the categories Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with more than 4 million active customers and over 300 million visitors annually. SIGNA Sports United brings together brands such as Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, Outfitter and Stylefile. More than 1,000 brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15 million digital sports community members are connected to its platform.

