Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, along with Entheon Biomedical Corp., Bexson Biomedical, HavnLife and The Conscious Fund, present the Heroic Dose.

The Heroic Dose will commence on 22nd April at 8:45 am EST. This one-day virtual conference explores the use of psychedelic therapies for military veterans and first responders in an effort to combat the alarming rates of PTSD, substance abuse and suicide in this valuable yet underserved demographic.

This conference will feature some of the finest Navy SEAL and national security professionals, veterans and other servicemen and women, along with knowledgeable experts in psychedelic therapy, researchers, clinicians, companies, advocates. The experts in psychedelic therapy will discuss a full spectrum of implications surrounding psychedelic-assisted therapies and its relevance to Veterans increased risk for a variety of mental health problems and cognitive impairment associated with repeated trauma exposure and the nature of the exposure.

We will explore the early research into psychedelic assisted therapies with ketamine, ibogaine, psilocybin, MDMA and 5-methoxy-N, N-dimethyltryptamine demonstrating rapid and profound clinical efficacy, that is challenging current treatment modalities for a variety of mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD and substance use disorder in Veterans and first responders.

Guest speakers include Dr. Kenneth Tupper (Entheon Biomedical Corp.), Jeffrey Becker, MD (Bexson Biomedical), Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO, CEO, Reconscious Medical, Will Siu, MD, Robert Tanguay, Chief Medical Officer, The Newly Institute, Jesse Gould (Heroic Hearts Project USA), Keith J Abraham (Heroic Hearts Project UK), Gregg Peterson (Bexson Biomedical), Grace Blest-Hopley, Research Director at Heroic Hearts Project and Postdoctoral Researcher at King's College London, Adam Wright (Field Trip Health, Basecamp), Tim Laidler (Havn Life), Sarah Stenuf (Veteran's Ananda Inc.), Arron Victory (The Newly Institute), Brian Nichols (The Brian Nichols Show), Marcus Amber Capone (V.E.T.S.), David Wood, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, with more to be announced shortly.

This event is designed to introduce attendees to the latest information and thought leadership on the topic of psychedelic medicine for mental health disorders in a way that is comprehensive and interactive.

More details and tickets to the event can be found here. Veterans and first responders have complimentary access to the event with the code 'VETERANS'.

To request media accreditation, or to arrange interviews with key personnel please contact:

Kristina Spionjak

kristina@microdose.buzz

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79708