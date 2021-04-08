New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (www.imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is excited to announce it is entering the NFT Market utilizing its stock photo platform www.Fotofy.com. The site is currently under development revisions to suit the opportunity.

Initially, the Company is discussing the process with existing relationships in the Image space relevant to Fotofy.com. Fotofy is conducive to the NFT market as its technology of embedding code into Images and Videos are a significant element in the NFT auction model. Along with an impactful content base under ownership, the Company is also in early-stage discussions regarding high profile celebrity-based assets.

Image Protect CEO Lawrence Adams stated, "It's our vision to create a destination point on which reliable and exciting NFTs can be successfully monetized in this rapidly emerging niche. It's a natural fit for an existing subsidiary with amazing potential in this space."

The corporate site for Image Protect, Inc. will be live and launched next week. As well, the Company will be elaborating on its comprehensive business model in an official press release in the coming days.

Investors, please follow the corporate twitter account @imageprotect for updates all the while.

About Image Protect:

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. The Company recently signed to acquire OTC PR Wire, LLC, a revenue stage service provider and news platform catering to microcap and small cap companies on a global scale. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace, which the Company is currently developing toward a launch in the coming months.

