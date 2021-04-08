Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.04.2021 | 14:22
Turkish Blockchain Project Started Negotiations With SEC

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCBAM, the first Turkish blockchain project that has listed in Top Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges like Coinsbit and Probit, has initiated the preliminary negotiations with SEC in order to get approval as a confirmed security token through the collaterals of Spektral Investment Bank.

Currently under preliminary process to get listed in Binance, BTCBAM simultaneously initiated formal correspondence with Sec, the ultimate regulative body when it comes to tokenization, ICO regulations and Security Token Approval.

"We are only at the beginning of those two very crucial processes, but once and if hopefully we complete this legal marathon and receive the honor of Approval as a Security Token with the collateral basis provided by Spektral Investment Bank, we are also planning to offer a project based collaboration to Capbridge; a Binance partnered investment platform," said Mr Alkan, the CEO and the team leader of BTCBAM.

About BTCBAM

BTCBAM is a Vienna-based cryptocurrency mining company managed by entrepreneurs and professionals. The company's vision is to create a platform that allows anyone, anywhere in the world, to earn through mining. Also, the platform encourages users to build wealth and achieve financial freedom.

