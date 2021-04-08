New Dynata Global Consumer Trends Report Reveals that the Leader of the Green Economy Will Lead the World

"Global Consumer Trends: The Green Economy" shows high levels of consumer enthusiasm for green energy, matched by the expectation that governments will lead in creating the Green Economy

DALLAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first part data and insights platform, today released Global Consumer Trends: The Green Economy, a global look at emerging economy surrounding green energy and sustainability. The report, part of Dynata's ongoing Global Consumer Trends research series, also revealed that nearly half of consumers worldwide believe that whoever leads the Green Economy will lead the world.

Using responses more than 11,000 consumers in 11 countries, Dynata's Global Consumer Trends: The Green Economy sought to uncover attitudes and behaviors toward the Green Economy. At a global level, key findings on the Green Economy include:

Consumer enthusiasm & optimism is high

More than three in four agree green energy is the best energy source to power our modern lifestyles.



Consumers are bullish on both the potential of the Green Economy to spur economic growth (62%) and create more jobs (54%).

Expectations for governments are high, too

Nearly three in four believe governments should prioritize green energy programs and incentivize green economy participation amongst their country's citizens.



Political parties and candidates should heed this belief; 57% of consumers acknowledge renewable green energy policy positions will influence their vote during elections.

The leading voices of green energy & green economy

Greta Thunberg , the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist, is named as the world's leading voice in green energy and climate advocacy, picked by 29% of respondents.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates (20%) finished second; US President Joe Biden is the highest global leader at 14% (fourth overall).

"Our Global Consumer Trends report series homes in on the trends driving consumer behaviour, illustrating the changing attitudes and opinions shaping our world every day," said Gary S. Laben, CEO, Dynata. "The Green Economy, reaching across industries and crossing borders around the world, is one of those trends, and holds enormous promise for the future of our planet, our economies and our daily lives. Our research demonstrates the ways in which it is shaping the economic and lifestyle choices consumers make every day, offering guidance to governments and brands as they create policy, enable participation, and deliver products and messaging around the Green Economy."

Looking closer at electric/hybrid/fuel-efficient vehicle-related findings:

Almost three in 10 consumers globally have purchased one of these vehicles as part of their Green Economy participation.

If all things were equal - cost, efficiency, fuel/battery availability, comfort features, etc . - consumers report they would be 3x more likely to choose an electric vehicle (63%) vs. one powered by gasoline/petrol (21%).

. - consumers report they would be 3x more likely to choose an electric vehicle (63%) vs. one powered by gasoline/petrol (21%). Concerns over access to charging stations (55% agree with this) and belief that repairs/maintenance for an EV would cost more over time (34%) seem to be holding back consumer choice of electric vehicles.

"Climate change is the single biggest issue of our age and now is the time to focus on sustainable, circular and economically viable business models that benefit the planet, nations, communities and individuals," said Tom Bird, President, Bureau of International Recycling. "This report highlights just how ready people are when it comes to making greener choices and, more crucially, what will drive - or stop - them making them. The Bureau of International Recycling knows how important transparency is, as we look to share the work recyclers do with the communities that they serve and the positive impact that recycling has on climate change. We support businesses in all their efforts to help educate the general public in order to make green decisions easy ones."

To access a copy of the Global Consumer Trends: The Green Economy report, visit Dynata's Global Consumer Trends hub at www.dynata.com/resources/dynata-global-trends-report.

Global Consumer Trends: The Green Economy Research Methodology

Dynata's Global Consumer Trends: The Green Economy report surveyed 11,239 consumers across 11 countries - the USA, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, China, Japan and Australia - from March 1-8, 2021. Participants were selected across all Dynata's research panel assets, and the samples quota-controlled to reflect the population on Age, Gender and Region. Given these sample sizes the margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3% at the country level, +/-1% at the total level.

