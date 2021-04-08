Limelight Platform Announces New Managing Director for Asia Pacific Expansion

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Platform is pleased to announce that Leon Hudson has joined as Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and the appetite for safe and secure human connection skyrockets.

Experiential marketing revolves around engaging existing and prospective customers in experiences designed to form deeper connections with the brand and their products or services and increasing revenues. Central to its success is incisive data-driven insights and attributable metrics. The brands and agencies that will succeed in the days ahead are the ones who are laying the groundwork for these engaging experiences today.

In order to keep up with this momentum, Limelight Platform has expanded its management team and appointed Leon Hudson as Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

He will enable the Canadian-based market leader to support its growth in the region, beginning with Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Chief Executive Officer Terry Foster explained that the decision to appoint an MD in the region arose from Limelight's strategic planning sessions in early 2021. The chosen strategy aligns with the needs of its long-standing global client base.

"Hudson is a 20-year Martech veteran with a track record of success, including over 15 years in leadership roles across the Asia Pacific region," says Foster. "His experience will be invaluable supporting our global client base which is rapidly growing in the region."

"There has long been a disconnect between online and offline marketing; Limelight helps bridge the gap," says Hudson. "With a contactless consumer journey, personalised communication, and numerous safety-related features, the platform's latest version is ready for the post-lockdown rebound."

Since 2013, Limelight Platform has helped to deliver memorable consumer experiences and measure the impact of their experiential marketing while dramatically improving results for companies like BMW, Porsche, RBC, Scotiabank, Mazda, Kellogg's and General Mills.

