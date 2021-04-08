Media Alert For 2021 Global Scientific Summit On COVID-19





Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Rock has significant expertise in institutional COVID-19 support, including as Hospital Epidemiology and Infection Control COVID-19 Johns Hopkins Health System Incident Commander. Specific expertise and experience include COVID-19 testing strategies for the workplace, businesses, & community, return to work policies, return to business strategies, outbreak and cluster management, contact tracing, addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the workplace and the community. Dr. Stefano Vella, Adjunct Professor of Global Health at the Catholic University of Rome and a member of the Program Committee of Horizon Europe - Health Cluster, the Research Program of the European Commission. Dr. Vella specializes in infectious diseases and internal medicine and is a researcher in pathogenesis and therapy of viral infections. Specific research has been conducted by Dr. Vella on major pandemics, specifically on HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis.