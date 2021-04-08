Web Hosting Services Market to Reach $183.05 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 15.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in the number of organizations around the globe and their efforts to have online presence drives the growth of the global web hosting services market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Web Hosting Services Market by Type (Website Builders, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, and Others), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Application (Public Website, Intranet Site, Mobile Application, and Web Application), and End User (Enterprise and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global web hosting services industry was estimated at $57.46 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $183.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Increase in the number of organizations around the globe and their efforts to have online presence, proliferation of mobile marketing platforms, availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance, rise in demand for managed web hosting services, and surge in call for best hosting services during COVID-19 pandemic drive the growth of the global web hosting services market. On the other hand, challenges associated with providing scalability and maintaining uptime impede the growth to some extent. However, artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and increase in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Web Hosting Services Market:

The outbreak of covid-19 made most of the business owners sell their products & services online. This, in turn, led to increasing adoption of web hosting services from several corners, thereby, boosting the demand for the global market.

Also, several market players doled out free hosting services during the initial phase to help businesses amidst the pandemic and raise their revenue in due course.

The shared hosting segment to dominate by 2027:

Based on type, the shared hosting segment contributed to more than one-third of the global web hosting services market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is because most of the SMEs prefer such type of web hosting due to the low traffic that they receive on site. The website builders segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period.

The public cloud segment to maintain the dominant share:

Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global Internet hosting services market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to public cloud hosting benefits such as scalability, flexible pricing, extreme reliability, and high performance. Simultaneously, the hybrid cloud segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027, due to the advantages that hybrid cloud provides in contrast with the private and public cloud technology.

North America garnered the major share in 2019:

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global web hosting services market, due to the presence of key market players such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, and GoDaddy Inc. along with the emergence of cloud data centers. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to upsurge in the number of small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and rise in adoption of digital platforms in the province.

Key players in the industry:

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Just Host

Dreamhost Inc.

Easyhost

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)

Google Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

1&1 Internet Inc.

InMotion Hosting

