Oryzanol Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2021 to 2031 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Application of oryzanol has been increasing in the personal care and cosmetic industry, owing to rising preference of consumers for natural and nutritious ingredients. Presence of antioxidant properties that prevent tissue damage and eliminate free radicals is promoting usage of oryzanol in anti-aging creams and sunblock lotions. Also, absorbability and easy solubility along with effective blood circulation in the skin are key benefits linked with oryzanol-based cream creations. Besides, consumers of personal care and cosmetic products are becoming more aware of the ingredients used in these. As such, demand for natural personal care and cosmetic products is increasing across the globe, which is expected to boost demand for oryzanol over the forecast period.

The global oryzanol market is set to experience a value growth of more than 5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The oryzanol market in India and China is expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.6% and 7.6%, respectively, through 2031.

By application, cosmetic & personal care is witnessing a prominent market value share at more than 30%. Key contributing factor for this growth is the natural and nutritional properties of oryzanol.

Europe and North America hold more than 50% share of the global market, mainly on the back of high consumption of oryzanol-based products in these regions.

In Asia Pacific, manufacturers are increasingly producing oryzanol owing to the high availability of raw material at low cost and increasing number of end-use industries in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

, manufacturers are increasingly producing oryzanol owing to the high availability of raw material at low cost and increasing number of end-use industries in countries such as , , , and . Application of oryzanol in dietary supplements is expected to surge over the forecast period.

The U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain hold prominent shares for oryzanol in Europe.

COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the oryzanol market. However, with increasing demand for natural and nutritious products, losses are expected to be recovered in the near term.

"General trend of healthier lifestyles and growing focus on personal health and beauty among consumers are key factors driving demand for cosmetic and personal care products as well as dietary supplements. Thus, oryzanol manufacturers could gain increased profits from these sectors," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of oryzanol are using modern technology for its extraction in the most natural and pure form. They are also focusing on increasing its application by investing in research & development to develop new products. Manufacturers are constantly making efforts to increase sales across various application industries. Also, some key players offer oryzanol for research purposes to food & beverage, chemical, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, and personal care industries. This oryzanol is used for research purposes only with a high concentration that is costlier than regular oryzanol, which offers huge opportunities for manufacturers.

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH is focused on contract manufacturing, in which, the company works together with clients to bring product ideas to life. It also uses its base products as the basis for development and relies on contract filling. It produces high-quality oils and oryzanol according to client specifications using state-of-the-art technology.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer and supplier of chemical compounds, offers oryzanol for research purposes only. Its products are available in of 25g and 250g of packaging.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global oryzanol market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of application (cosmetic & personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

