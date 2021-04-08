Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR) has released the remaining 20 drill hole results from its 2020 exploration program at its Gold Drop property, which is located 3 kilometers north of Greenwood, in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada. 3,865 meters in total were drilled in 37 holes with 19 holes totaling 1,894 meters to test the C.O.D. vein structure, and 17 holes totalling 1,185 meters to test the Perky vein.

Gold assay results were recently received for the remaining 3 drill holes completed on the COD vein and for all 17 drill holes completed on the Perky vein. Significant results were obtained for holes drilled to test the Perky vein, a parallel vein located 200 meters west of the COD vein. Additional drilling is being planned to further explore the Perky vein and to test the Lively vein which was also a new discovery in 2020.

This table lists the Perky vein drill intercepts greater than 1.0 gram per tonne gold.





Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2189/79790_be26ad3e54f13881_002full.jpg

Significant results 235 grams per tonne gold over 0.53 meters and 119.5 grams per tonne gold over 0.45 meters. Results for associated silver, tellurium and other elements of interest have not been received yet.

Holes COD20-17 to 19 were drilled south of the area of high-grade mineralization previously identified on the COD vein. Hole COD20-18 and 19 were drilled in a scissor pattern across the projected southern extension of the COD vein, approximately 250 meters south of the of the area of high-grade mineralization.

No significant results were obtained from these holes.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email at ir@ggxgold.com.

