DJ Superdry plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 08-Apr-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SuperdryPlc ('Superdry' or 'the Company') Blocklisting Interim Review 8 April 2021 Name of Applicant Superdry plc A. Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Name of Schemes B. Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of Return 23/09/2020 to 23/03/2021 A. 995,881 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: B. 449,641 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last A. Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): B. Nil A. Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): B. 19,835 A. 995,881 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: B. 429,806 Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 578376 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: BLR TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 97663 EQS News ID: 1182043 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)