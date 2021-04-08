FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street to Feature Grapefruit USA Inc. in a 12 Part Series across 4 Television Networks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / New To The Street with host Jane King will be featuring Grapefruit USA Inc. Filming of initial episodes will begin early next week. The first interview will be broadcasted on NEWSMAX Television Sunday, April 18 at 10 AM EST. The interview will also be broadcast on Fox Business Network Monday, April 19 at 10:30 PM PST. Additional dates and times T.B.A.

"Grapefruit USA will broadcast on Fox Business Network, NEWSMAX, RNN, and KRON each month as we follow their rollout of 'top of the line' innovative products," said Vince Caruso Co-Founder and CEO of FMW and creator of New To The Street TV brand.

"As one of the leaders in utilizing traditional media for investor relations, FMW Media Works is an ideal partner for us because we can now use a well-proven platform that delivers TV, print and radio in combination with new media to allow Grapefruit to tell our story to the public in a very effective manner. We look forward to working with FMW Media Works to further build our brand messaging on a national and global scale," said Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit's CEO.

Along with FMW'S Linear media platform, Grapefruit will also present and share all New ToThe Street content across EmergingGrowth.com and its Emerging Growth platform reaching individual and institutional investors.

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

About Emerging Growth.com

Founded in 2009, EmergingGrowth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference. About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community virtually, from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner. The Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The audience includes tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Visit: https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming TV brands "New To The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 10 AM EST.

