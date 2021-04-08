Shanghai Genechem Co., Ltd. (Genechem) Announces appointment of Dr. Eric Rowinsky and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo to Scientific Advisory board, and abstract presentation at AACR 2021 on Claudin 6 Ab and K-Ras TCR-T

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Genechem Co., Ltd. (Genechem), a discovery company dedicated to novel target discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Eric Rowinsky, President and Executive Chairman of the Board of Rgenix, Inc., and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Drs. Rowinsky and Hidalgo will bring their strong expertise in translational and clinical development to support Genechem's mission to bring its innovative pipeline to global markets through novel target discovery, early development in China, and global partnership.

Genechem also announces that it will present two abstracts at AACR 2021, on an antibody against Claudin 6, and a TCR-T therapy against K-Ras mutations. (https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/2600, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1949)

"We are excited to welcome Drs. Rowinsky and Hidalgo, global leaders in biopharma industry and translational/clinical development, to our SAB, as we position Genechem to collaborate with cancer centers and biopharmaceutical companies globally to advance development of its innovative pipeline developed on our Good Research Practice (GRP) platform, leveraging CHAMP antibody discovery platform and Cell Therapy Discovery platform", commented Yueqiong Cao, Founder and CEO of Genechem.

"Genechem has built an innovative preclinical pipeline over the last five years, building on almost 20 years of partnership with research Oncologists in China, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to their mission of bringing innovative medicine to patients and partners globally. I am also impressed by their vision and global caliber management team, which I will enjoy working with", Dr. Rowinsky remarked.

Dr. Rowinsky is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Biogen and as President and Executive Chairman of RGenix, Inc. Dr. Rowinsky has also been the Chief Scientific Officer of Clearpath Development Co., which rapidly advances development stage therapeutic assets to pre-defined human proof-of-concept milestones. Dr. Rowinsky was the Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of therapeutics targeting cancer stem cells. Dr. Rowinsky has also been an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at New York University and has been an independent consultant from 2010-2019. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Primrose Therapeutics, Inc., a start-up biotechnology company focusing on the development of therapeutics for polycystic kidney disease. From 2005 to December 2009 he served as the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of ImClone Systems Incorporated, a life sciences company. From 1996 to 2004 Dr. Rowinsky held several positions at the Cancer Therapy & Research Center's Institute for Drug Development, including Director of the Institute and Director of Clinical Research. During that time, he held the SBC Endowed Chair for Early Drug Development and was Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. From 1988 to 1996 Dr. Rowinsky was an associate professor of oncology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and on the staff of the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Rowinsky is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Fortress Biotech Inc., Purple Biotech Ltd. and Verastem, Inc., all of which are biopharmaceutical companies.

"As a clinical oncologist involved in drug discovery and clinical trials, I'm excited to bring my expertise to Genechem and help advance its antibody and cell therapy platforms. I am pleased to support Genechem's global efforts in advancing scientific understanding of cancer and addressing clinical unmet needs, in particular in solid tumors," said Dr. Hidalgo, who receives an honorarium for participation on Genechem's SAB.

Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D.is currently the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He is also the Hugh E. Luckey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and a senior member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Hidalgo received his MD degree from the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain in 1992 and a Ph.D. degree from University Autonoma of Madrid in 1997. He trained in medicine and medical oncology at Hospital ¨12 de Octubre¨ in Madrid and at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He also completed a fellowship program in anticancer drug development at the Institute of Drug Development in San Antonio, TX. Prior to this position he served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. In 2001, Dr. Hidalgo relocated to Johns Hopkins University to be Director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at the Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins and Associate Professor of Oncology. In 2009 he became Director of the Clinical Research Program at the Spanish National Cancer Center and Vice director of Translational Research in 2011. In 2015 he became the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Director of the Rosenberg Clinical Cancer Center at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was also the Theodore W. and Evenly G. Berenson Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His main focus of research has been new drug development in pancreatic cancer. His group popularized the use of Avatar mouse models for cancer research and recently contributed to the development and approval of nab-paclitaxel for pancreatic cancer treatment. His current work focuses on strategies for personalized medicine and immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Genechem is a leading innovation research company focused on target discovery/validation, development of antibody and cell therapy products against novel targets, and partnership globally to maximize its portfolio. Founded in 2002, now with over 500 employees, Genechem works closely with Research Oncologists to translate clinical research into therapeutics addressing high clinical unmet needs, leveraging its strong network of Research Oncologists in over 300 hospitals and Good Research Practice (GRP platform) which includes comprehensive RNAi library, tools including genetic typing, bioinformatic analysis, genetic manipulation, as well as SOP and project management systems. For more information, visit http://www.gcbio.com/.

