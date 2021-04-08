Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Size to Reach USD 1451.4 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market is Segmented by Type (Tubular, Planar, Others), by Application (Transportation, Portable & Military, Stationary). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Energy & Utilities Category.

The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market size was valued at USD 605.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1451.4 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

SOFCs are well suited for stationary power generating for homes and businesses. SOFC can be

categorized into two major types: Planar and tubular, based on their geometry.

In Planar design, components are assembled in flat stacks in the planar design, and air and hydrogen flow through the device through channels built into the anode and cathode.

In the tubular design, fuel flows around the outside of an extended solid oxide tube (which is sealed at one end) while air is supplied to the inside. The tube itself forms the cathode, and the cell components are constructed in layers around the tube.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET SIZE

One of the most significant driving factors for the growth of the solid oxide fuel cell market size is government policies and incentives for fuel cells. Stringent government regulations aimed at minimizing the world's carbon footprint have driven a range of organizations to develop new technologies that are low on hydrocarbons and high on productivity. Numerous governments are continuously investing in different programs to develop advanced systems along with reduced overall manufacturing costs.

Solid oxide fuel cells work at low and very high temperatures. Because of the high operating temperature, fuels can be reformed within the fuel cell, reducing the need for external reforming and allowing the units to be used for a wide range of hydrocarbon fuels. In comparison to other types of fuel cells, they are also relatively immune to small amounts of sulfur in the fuel. Such an advantage is expected to increase the adoption of SOFC, thereby driving the growth of solid oxide fuel cell market size.

SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the planar segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments in the solid oxide fuel cell market. This is due to the simple geometry and relatively easier construction process of the planar SOFC.

Based on application, the stationary segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments in the solid oxide fuel cell market. Stationary SOFCs are commonly used as a power source for a variety of industrial applications, including data centers. Various countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and Germany, are improving their regulatory structures, resulting in an increase in the use of SOFCs for power generation in residential and commercial areas.

Based on region, North America is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments in the solid oxide fuel cell market. The high demand for fuel cell power generation and the increase in research and development for hydrogen generation can be attributed to the growth of SOFC market size in the region.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type

Tubular

Planar

Others

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Application

Transportation

Portable & Military

Stationary

Top Players in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Industry

Bloom Energy

Siemens Energy

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Delphi

GE

Convion

FuelCell Energy

Atrex Energy, Inc

SOLIDpower

ZTEK

Redox Power Systems

Ceres

Elcogen

Others

