Bright Pattern's Latest Release Supports the Most Extensive Number of Social Messaging Apps in the Industry

Innovative companies in all global regions are using Bright Pattern to provide effortless customer experience on popular messaging apps including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, LINE, Viber, and Telegram.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, supports the most extensive number of messaging apps including Facebook Messenger, Twitter direct messaging, WeChat, WhatsApp, Viber, LINE, and Telegram. With the rise of the remote workforce, the increasingly rapid adoption of mobile channels, and the substantial increase in mobile phone usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are feeling the pressure from customers to communicate on mobile channels. McKinsey recently noted that digital and mobile adoption has vaulted forward 5 years in 8 weeks due to COVID. This is evidenced by a large number of messaging app users, with more than 2.8 billion mobile phone messaging app users worldwide in 2021, including 1.3 billion users on Facebook Messenger and 2 billion users on WhatsApp.

Bright Pattern's omnichannel platform allows companies and customers to seamlessly connect over traditional and digital channels, including voice, email, SMS/text messaging, messaging apps, chat, bots, video, and in-app. Bright Pattern has customers in North America, LATAM, APAC, and EMEA using messengers to more effortlessly connect with their customers.

Here are some of the cutting-edge messaging app success stories using Bright Pattern's platform.

One of the largest European luxury retailers, adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, enables store representatives to share videos of products in the store with online shoppers through WhatsApp

A pizza chain in South Africa utilizes AI-powered chatbots with Facebook Messenger to allow customers to order pizza using emojis

Global beverage company uses messaging apps to communicate with customers, driving sales in Latin America

An outdoor recreation technology company based in the U.S. uses Facebook Messenger to communicate with its customers

"Bright Pattern continues to develop our platform's capabilities to help contact centers adapt to a new digital landscape that emphasizes mobile channels and communication mobility. Interest in the remote workforce and the adoption of mobile, digital channels continues to surge in the contact center industry," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our platform helps our customers easily connect with a greater number of clients on the most popular messaging app platforms."

Technology Overview

Bright Pattern's seamlessly integrates third-party messaging apps into the platform, allowing agents to connect with customers over messenger apps from the Omnichannel Agent Desktop. Messages over third-party messenger apps will pop up within the Agent Desktop when the agent is ready to accept a new interaction, allowing agents to have the conversation with the customer. This gives the agents access to all the tools needed to ensure high-quality customer service, including interaction history and context to pick the conversation up from where it was left off. Agents can reconnect with the customer at a later time through the same messaging app on the Agent Desktop. This allows agents to send information like follow-up resolutions or surveys to customers even after the conversation ends.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

