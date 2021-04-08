Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 APRIL 2021 SHARES STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Stockmann plc's trading codes from STCAS and STCBV to STOCKA will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 12 April 2021. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from STC to STOCKA. New updated identifiers of Stockmann plc's share: Trading code: STOCKA Issuer code: STOCKA ISIN code: FI0009000251 Orderbook id: 24363 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********** TIEDOTE 8.4.2021 OSAKKEET STOCKMANN OYJ ABP: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUSTEN MUUTOS Stockmann Oyj Abp:n yhdistyneen osakesarjan kaupankäyntitunnus STOCKA tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 12.4.2021 alkaen korvaten aikaisemmat kaupankäyntitunnukset STCAS ja STCBV. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu STC:sta STOCKA:ksi. Stockmann Oyj Abp:n uudet osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: STOCKA Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: STOCKA ISIN-koodi: FI0009000251 id: 24363 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services