Donnerstag, 08.04.2021

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

GlobeNewswire
08.04.2021 | 17:29
99 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 APRIL 2021 SHARES

STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Stockmann plc's trading codes from STCAS and STCBV to STOCKA will
be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 12 April 2021. At
the same time Company's issuer code is changed from STC to STOCKA. 

New updated identifiers of Stockmann plc's share:

Trading code: STOCKA
Issuer code: STOCKA
ISIN code: FI0009000251
Orderbook id: 24363


Nasdaq Helsinki 
Global Listing Services

**********

TIEDOTE 8.4.2021 OSAKKEET

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUSTEN MUUTOS

Stockmann Oyj Abp:n yhdistyneen osakesarjan kaupankäyntitunnus STOCKA tulee
voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 12.4.2021 alkaen
korvaten aikaisemmat kaupankäyntitunnukset STCAS ja STCBV. Samalla myös yhtiön
liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu STC:sta STOCKA:ksi. 

Stockmann Oyj Abp:n uudet osakkeen perustiedot:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: STOCKA
Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: STOCKA
ISIN-koodi: FI0009000251
id: 24363

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
