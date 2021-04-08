CareATC, Inc.: Cherokee Nation Businesses Partners with CareATC to Provide Employees No-Cost Primary Care

CATOOSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) has selected leading workplace wellness provider, CareATC Inc., to launch an employer-sponsored primary care clinic for CNB employees enrolled in the company's medical plan. Services at the clinic include full service primary care, free preventative treatment, vaccinations, lab work and more.

"The legacy of Cherokee Nation Businesses is strong, enduring and vibrant," said Chuck Garrett, CNB chief executive officer. "Our mission is to grow Cherokee Nation's economy through diversification and to create jobs for Cherokee Nation citizens. We are proud to partner with CareATC to offer our employees high quality primary care and wellness services. We believe this benefit will serve our mission and the people who bring it to life every day."

CNB is wholly owned by Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. Cherokee Nation and its businesses make an annual economic impact in northeast Oklahoma of $2.16 billion. CNB employs more than 7,500 people within 36 companies in high-growth sectors. CNB's revenues topped $1.1 billion in 2019 with thirty-seven percent invested in Cherokee programs and services including education, housing and health.

"Our model of care gives forward-thinking employers like Cherokee Nation Businesses greater control over health care costs with solutions that work together for total population health management," says Paul Keeling, chief business development officer. "We are honored and delighted to implement our evidence-based primary care model to promote health, prevent disease and provide a shorter path to care."

The employee clinic will open April 19 next to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa property located at 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Oklahoma, and will be accessible to all CNB employees enrolled in the company's medical plan.

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., is a leading innovator in employer-sponsored healthcare. Offering customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers, CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers health care costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 300,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com.

