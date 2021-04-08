Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article R 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 7 April 2021, the date the notice of the general meeting to be held on Wednesday 26 May 2021 was published in the "BALO", is:
- Total number of shares: 20,547,701
- Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,646,465
- Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,637,773
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
