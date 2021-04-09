Cancer Advances Inc: Cancer Advances, Inc. Announces Minisymposium Presentation at AACR

DURHAM, N.C., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal cancers, announces that its abstract entitled, "Vaccination with Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) prevents pancreatic carcinogenesis in the KRAS mouse model" has been selected for presentation in a minisymposium at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021.



Jill Smith, MD of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present the results of this study during the week of April 10-15, 2021. The pre-recorded presentation will be available for viewing during the meeting. A live Q&A session will be held April 12, 1:30 pm EDT. In addition, attendees have the opportunity to contact Dr. Smith via a networking portal to discuss the research further.

Details of the abstract and minisymposium are below:

Abstract Title: Vaccination with Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) prevents pancreatic carcinogenesis in the KRAS mouse model

Abstract Number: 109

Q&A Session: April 12, 1:30 pm EDT

Abstract/Session Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1168

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Cancer Advances is a majority owned subsidiary of Cato Bioventures. The company is in Phase 3 and planning for additional studies for its lead compound, Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS), in pancreatic and gastric cancers in the near future.

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, and colorectal. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has already been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

Contact