Oxurion NV: ONCURIOUS Presenting Clinical and Preclinical Data at Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

Oral presentation of Phase 1 dose escalation study of TB-403 in pediatric subjects with relapsed or refractory medulloblastoma (MB)

Poster presentation of research findings of best therapeutic approach to target CCR8 expressed on tumor regulatory T cells to boost anti-tumor immune responses

Leuven, Belgium 9th April 2021 - 7.30 AM CET - ONCURIOUS NV, a Belgium-based biotech company focused on developing innovative oncology treatments, today announces that it will make two presentations at the upcoming AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 which will take place from 9 to 14 April.

The first of these is an oral presentation of data from a Phase 1 dose escalation study of TB-403, a humanized monoclonal antibody against placental growth factor (PlGF), in pediatric cancer subjects for treatment of medulloblastoma:

Title :A Phase 1, open label, multicenter, dose escalation study of TB-403 in pediatric subjects with relapsed or refractory medulloblastoma, neuroblastoma, Ewing Sarcoma or alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma

Presented by: Dr. Giselle Sholler, Director at the Isabella Santos Foundation Solid and Rare Tumor Program, Chair at Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium, and Professor, Pediatric Oncology at the Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Presentation #: CT015

Session Title : Early Clinical Trials with New Anticancer Agents

Session Date and Time : Saturday 10th April from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM US EDT

The second presentation is an e-poster presentation of preclinical data:

Title :Investigation of the best therapeutic approach to target CCR8 expressed on tumor regulatory T cells to boost anti-tumor immune responses

Authors : Heleen Roose, Elizabeth Allen, Helena Van Damme, Bruno Dombrecht, Rosa Martín-Pérez, Damya Laoui, Jo A. Van Ginderachter, Pascal Merchiers. Oncurious NV, Leuven, Belgium, Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Immunology, Vrije Universiteit Brussel and Myeloid Cell Immunology Lab, VIB Center for Inflammation Research, Brussels, Belgium, VIB Discovery Sciences, Leuven-Ghent, Belgium.

Date and Time: The e-poster will be available on AACR's website on Saturday 10th April at 8:30 AM US EDT (the first day of the virtual AACR Annual Meeting). The e-poster will remain available for viewing through to Monday 21st June 2021.

The abstract can be viewed here .

In February 2021, The Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer .

For further information please contact:

Oncurious NV

Wouter Piepers,

Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Tel: +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@oncurious.com (mailto:wouter.piepers@oncurious.com) VIB

Elisabeth Stes

External Relations Manager

+32 9 244 66 11 / +32 486 825 902

Elisabeth.stes@vib.be (mailto:Elisabeth.stes@vib.be)



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall

Tel: +44 20 7638 9571

oncurious@citigatedewerogerson.com (mailto:thrombogenics@citigatedewerogerson.com)

About Oncurious

ONCURIOUS NV is a Belgium-based biotech company focused on developing innovative oncology treatments derived from a series of promising new targets that are designed to enhance T cell activity and migration and infiltration into resistant tumour sites, boosting the response to immunotherapy in the large numbers of patients who respond sub-optimally to existing treatment.

Oncurious is working on a series of novel immuno-modulatory targets offering the potential to overcome tumor resistance mechanisms, which current immune checkpoint inhibitors cannot address, and thereby significantly enhancing the responses to immunotherapy across multiple tumor types. The team has discovered a potent and diverse panel of leads targeting human CCR8 and is entering the final stage of preclinical candidate selection.

Oncurious is majority owned by Oxurion NV . Oncurious notes that BioInvent AB contributed to the initial stages of the trial.

More information: www.oncurious.com

About VIB

VIB is a strategic research center in life sciences and biotech. The results of VIB's top research are actively translated into added value for society. VIB unites the expertise of 81 research groups thematically organized into 8 research centers. VIB's technology transfer team proactively translates new biological findings into new economic activities, such as starting up new companies and partnerships with the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Since its foundation in 1996, VIB has created 20 start-up companies. VIB also engages actively in the public debate on biotechnology by developing and disseminating a wide range of science-based information about all aspects of biotechnology. VIB has a close partnership with five Flemish universities - Ghent University, KU Leuven, University of Antwerp, Vrije Universiteit Brussel and Hasselt University.