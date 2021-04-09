The New York Power Authority will deploy a battery to provide peak shaving capability. It aims to validate the system's performance reliability to help determine O&M and life-cycle costs.From pv magazine USA The New York Power Authority (NYPA) signed an agreement with Zinc8 Energy Solutions and the University at Buffalo to deploy a zinc-air energy storage system (ZESS). The project will demonstrate a 100 kW/1 MWh ZESS. Vancouver-based Zinc8 won a contract to accelerate the technology in the Innovation Challenge, which is a partnership between the NYPA and the Urban Future Lab at New York University's ...

