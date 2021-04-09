Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directors Dealings and Extension of Broker Option

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, announces that as part of the equity fundraise announced yesterday, Antony Calamita and Andrew Male, Directors of the Company, subscribed for 285,714 Ordinary Shares and 1,428,571 Ordinary Shares respectively. The subscriptions are at a price of 3.5 pence per ordinary share for a total of £60,000. Following these subscriptions, Antony Calamita is now interested in 54,385,714 Ordinary Shares, representing 8.61% of the Company's share capital as increased by the fundraising, and Andrew Male is now interested in 6,138,196 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.97% of the Company's issued share capital as increased by the fundraising.

Further, the timetable for receipt of applications under the Broker Option, which was also announced yesterday, has been extended until 5:00 pm 9 April 2021 to capture additional interest which was unable to be completed yesterday.

Application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for any shares issued under the Broker Option ("Broker Option Shares") to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Broker Option Admission"). Broker Option Admission is expected to become effective, and trading in the Broker Option Shares is expected to commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 13 April 2021.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Antony Luigi Calamita 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Love Hemp Group Plc b) LEI: 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.01 GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction: Issue of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Ordinary Shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.035 285,714 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Ordinary Shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.035 285,714 e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-08 f) Place of the transaction: AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Andrew Male 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Love Hemp Group Plc b) LEI: 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.01 GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction: Issue of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Ordinary Shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.035 1,428,571 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Ordinary Shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.035 1,428,571 e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-08 f) Place of the transaction: AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

For more information on Love Hemp Group please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com

www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

