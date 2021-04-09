The new plan comes on top of a scheme launched in late March to deploy solar using railway infrastructure. The Korean government expects private developers will build solar plants on the highways' idle sites for a combined capacity of 243 MW by 2025.South Korea is seeing strong development of solar energy projects and is beginning to suffer from limited land availability for the deployment of large-scale solar plants. As a result, the country is seeking alternatives to agricultural surfaces for locating MW-sized arrays. Floating PV is seen as one of the possible solutions, with big projects having ...

