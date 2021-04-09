A homegrown technology developed by the University of Newcastle and Southern Green Gas has seen the development of a novel green hydrogen fuel and carbon-neutral green methane. The fuel was demonstrated in Hyundai's Nexo hydrogen fuel cell SUV in Sydney.From pv magazine Australia A partnership between the University of Newcastle (UON) and Southern Green Gas (SGG) has managed to develop a state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel which was demonstrated yesterday in Hyundai's Nexo Hydrogen fuel cell SUV. The technology extracts pure water from air and then uses green energy generated from solar PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...