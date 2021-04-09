DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.4241 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 260317 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 97960 EQS News ID: 1182700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

