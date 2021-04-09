Lyxor Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.8515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2049068 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 98070 EQS News ID: 1182812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)