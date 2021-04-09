DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.768 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21415748 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 98080 EQS News ID: 1182822 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

