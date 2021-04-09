DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 177.5804 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17864 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 98093 EQS News ID: 1182835 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

