DJ Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.8397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18055085 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 98128 EQS News ID: 1182870 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)