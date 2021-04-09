DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 08/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 26.4496 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5622753 CODE: PRUK =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 98141 EQS News ID: 1182883 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

