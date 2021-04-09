DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.8718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1148060 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 98126 EQS News ID: 1182868 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)