DJ Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 338.5075 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2073518 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061

April 09, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)