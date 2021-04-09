DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 687200 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 98102 EQS News ID: 1182844 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)