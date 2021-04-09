DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 255.1018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 117453 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 98082 EQS News ID: 1182824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

