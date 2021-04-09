DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.4619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4822832 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 98078 EQS News ID: 1182820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

