DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.6458 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1420685 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 98032 EQS News ID: 1182773 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

