DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0636 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 98010 EQS News ID: 1182751 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)