DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EBUY LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.4539 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10201127 CODE: EBUY LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN Sequence No.: 97992 EQS News ID: 1182733 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

