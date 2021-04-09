DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.4079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8735861 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 97971 EQS News ID: 1182711 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)