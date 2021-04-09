DJ Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.4186 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26514170 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 98142 EQS News ID: 1182886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)