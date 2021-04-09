Investment Fund in Talks with Ascendancy Management Limited on Strategic Collaboration in the DeFi Sector

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / In what industry insiders deem as a major development within the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and blockchain sectors, leading FinTech firm, Ascendancy Management Limited has confirmed that it is in talks with a well-known fund manager with regards to establishing a strategic collaboration that would expand and strengthen the market foothold of both institutions within the DeFi and blockchain sectors.

The strategic collaboration would be one that is extensive and comprehensive, with Ascendancy Management Limited stating that "all forms of collaboration and partnership are being actively explored".

Various forms of collaboration that are being looked into include share swaps between the two organizations, injection of capital from the fund manager into Ascendancy Management Limited's individual projects and acquisition of AMLC tokens by the fund manager.

This comes as the DeFi sector has grown dramatically since 2020 with both institutional investors and large enterprises as well as mainstream retail investors showing increased interest in the decentralized finance sector. Low interest rates globally are also seen as a strong driver of growth for the DeFi sector, attracting investors through trading and lending systems that provide annualized interest rates as high as 20%.

Any strategic partnership between the fund and Ascendancy Management Limited would be a significant boost to Ascendancy Management Limited's ongoing efforts at expanding the scale and scope of its presence within the DeFi sector to create more value.

Several notable projects that are in the pipeline include yield farming using the AMLC tokens, launched of insurance products and expansion into the red-hot NFT (Non Fungible Tokens) market through the issuance of NFT-backed loans, which essentially allows owners to use their NFTs as collateral for loans, thereby bringing additional liquidity to illiquid NFT markets as well as an auction platform for NFT products.

With many cryptocurrency analysts saying that DeFi systems are likely to grow over the long term, any strategic collaboration between Ascendancy Management Limited with other third party is likely to deliver a win-win-win scenario that benefits both organizations as well as the AMLC Community at large.

Company: Ascendancy Management Limited

Contact: Ms. Jenny Chua

E-mail: customerservice@ascendancy-email.com

Telephone: +86 15626646563

Website: https://ascendancy-mgmt.com/index

