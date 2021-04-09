DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.9755 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4184587 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 98145 EQS News ID: 1182901 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

