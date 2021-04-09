DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.8329 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10422220 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 98195 EQS News ID: 1182974 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

